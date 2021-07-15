Finlandia announces ‘FinnU Vacc to School Challenge’ for free textbooks

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia University has announced a new challenge that will grant free textbooks to some students this fall semester.

“Here at Finlandia, we know we’re off the beaten path, but our community, students and their families have all been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We all yearn for a return to normal. Our campus community can accelerate our path to normal by getting vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible,” the school said in a release.

The university says there are many compelling reasons to go ahead and get vaccinated now:

The American College Health Association urges college students to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible and not to delay

Protection from COVID for you, your family and friends

No quarantine if exposed

Optional masks

Help allow a normal fall with more in-person events and traditions

Protection from severe illness and hospitalization

“At Finlandia, we understand that broad vaccine acceptance is the only way toward a more typical living and learning environment for our campus community. Beyond that, as leaders in healthcare education, it is our responsibility to use our platform to share factual, reliable vaccine information,” Erin Barnett, Dean of Students said.

In Finlandia’s support and commitment to its students, the university has created the FinnU Vacc to School Challenge. Redeemable at North Wind Books, free textbooks for the semester will be awarded to 10 students who’ve taken the step of getting vaccinated.

To apply, submit your full or partial (1st shot) vaccination card before August 7. Winners will be announced on August 20 at a live drawing event during Convocation.

If you win, you will be asked to show proof of full vaccination. The award will be redeemable for either semester during the 2021-2022 school year.

Already purchased your books? You can still win and put the award toward your next semester!

Already applied for a $250 Alumni Association Textbook Award? You can still win! Finlandia encourages all new and returning students to apply for both awards below.

Apply for a FinnU Vacc to School Challenge Award by submitting a picture of your vaccination card here

Apply for a $250 Alumni Association Textbook Award here

Story originally posted at finlandia.edu/news. Copyright 2021 FinnU via WLUC. All rights reserved.