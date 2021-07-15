Fees at Pictured Rocks: Mistrust between park management the Grand Marais community

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - We finish our in-depth look at the proposed fees at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore with why there is mistrust between park management and some Grand Marais residents.

On Wednesday, we told you how the fees would be enforced and where the money would go.

Now, we wrap up our series with a look into a 2019 meeting that has left some in Grand Marais with no trust in the park service.

I went to Alger County to hear from both sides and find out what is next for the proposed fee:

If you missed part one you can read or watch it by clicking here. Part two is here.

A 2019 meeting has left a divide between Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore leadership and Grand Marais residents.

Members of the Grand Marais Chamber of Commerce say they held a meeting to address rumors that visitors would be charged a fee to explore the lakeshore two years ago.

At the meeting, members of the chamber say the park’s superintendent, David Horne, told them the rumor was false and that the park was not considering a fee. Two years later, the park is now proposing those fees.

“If you intended on doing it, don’t stand up at a community meeting and tell them you’re not going to do it,” said Mike Lawless, Retired Grand Marais business owner.

TV6 initially asked to interview Horne, who turned our request to the park’s chief of interpretation, Susan Reece. She says the park told the chamber what was accurate at the time.

“That was the truth at that moment that we weren’t charging an entrance fee,” said Susan Reece, Pictured Rock’s Chief of Interpretation.

However, many that attended that meeting, feel lied to.

“What I know about the way the federal government works, it takes a couple of years to get something done,” said Lawless.

The 2019 meeting was not recorded. However, meeting minutes from the day show Horne said, “no initial steps have been taken” and that the fee “evaluation is in the far future.”

The CEO of the Alger County Chamber of Commerce says she was not surprised the fees were proposed.

“I’ve been in this position now 10 years and really since I started here this has been a discussion point that the park has had,” said Kathy Reynolds, the CEO of the Alger County Chamber of Commerce.

The park says it looks at fees every couple of years, but hadn’t seriously considered it until recently.

Meanwhile, a decision about whether the fees will actually be approved has not been made. Public comment closed at the end of June and is currently being considered.

“In general, a lot of people are for it,” said Reece. “There are some folks who are not for it, but then there’s a lot of people asking about, ‘How would this work?’”

The park plans to have visitors buy passes online, or at self-service stations, and the fees will largely be self-enforced. Reece says the public’s input will play a large role in the final decision.

“If it is a go, we’ll put in a formal request to go forward,” said Reece. “If not, then we will just withdraw.”

Grand Marais residents believe the fees will be approved.

“I would hope somebody would come to their senses, but what I think is going to happen is the inevitable,” said Lawless. “It is going to happen.”

Others believe the fee is necessary for the park to keep up with increasing maintenance fees.

“Anytime there is a fee, with anything out there, there’s always some unhappy folks,” said Reynolds.

Reece says the park hopes to have a decision made by October. If they are approved, they would start in January.

The park also says if the proposed fees are approved passes to all national parks like the $80 lifetime senior citizens pass will be accepted.

