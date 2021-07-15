EGLE: Grant funds available for water quality projects

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - EGLE’s Nonpoint Source Program (NPS) announced the availability of about $4.3 million in State and Federal funds on Thursday.

These funds are to restore impaired waters or protect high quality waters. Funds should be available in Spring 2022 for the selected projects.

Projects require a 25 percent local match and can be up to three years long.

All projects must include activities recommended in Department approved watershed management plans.

Eligible applicants include:

Local units of government (counties, cities, townships, villages)

Conservation districts

Public and private colleges and universities

Incorporated not for profit organizations with current 501(c)(3) status under the Internal Revenue Code

Individuals, for profit entities, and groups without 501(c)(3) nonprofit status are not eligible to apply but can serve as project partners.

Information, necessary forms, and instructions are available on the Nonpoint Source Program homepage at Michigan.gov/NPS in the “Grant Application Information” section.

A free webinar is scheduled at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, to explain this funding opportunity. NPS staff will discuss:

The grant application schedule

Program priorities

Eligibility criteria

Application requirements

Tips for successful applications

Staff will also answer questions from the audience. Click the following link to register: Applying for Nonpoint Source Grants Webinar.

