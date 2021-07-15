Drying out for a while

An area of low pressure is moving out of the area. The rain will taper off by midday. Then, high pressure will slowly sink in out of Canada and stick around through early next week. Therefore, clouds will clear out and conditions remain mostly sunny and dry for a while. This will be coupled with above normal temperatures leading to a toasty stretch.

Today: Morning rain east followed by clouds clearing from the west

>Highs: 60s to low 70s north, mid to upper 70s south

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland, mid 70s shorelines

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland, mid 70s shorelines

Sunday: Mostly sunny and toasty

>Highs: Upper 80s inland, near 80° along the Great Lakes

Monday: Mostly sunny and toasty

Highs: Upper 80s inland, near 80° along the Great Lakes

Tuesday: Partly sunny with morning isolated showers

>Highs: Upper 70s

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

