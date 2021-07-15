Day camps at Northern Lights YMCA

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Children are enjoying their camp experience at the Northern Lights YMCA.

Tyler is a camper at Camp Harstad and he loves to play basketball and hang out with his new friends at camp.

“We go for beach walks, we go outside, we play basketball,” said Tyler.

Camp Harstad is the YMCA’s camp for people with special needs and it’s sponsored by the Escanaba Rotary Club.

“I just don’t really like to use the disabilities because they have a lot of different abilities than what I would even have,” said Katey Huber, school aged programs coordinator for the Northern Lights YMCA.

Every morning the group goes for a walk on the beach, collecting shells, driftwood and trash. If campers pick up three pieces of trash, they get a prize.

Later in the day, the campers can paint the collected shells and driftwood.

Over at the YMCA’s new Delta Center, which is scheduled to open next month, campers played one of their favorite group games.

“Today is a very exciting day for the kids because it is ‘capture the flag’ day. They don’t quite know that yet, they’re about to learn that now. But they always love the competition,” said Huber.

At the Delta Center, campers play games, sports and do crafts.

“This isn’t just your typical childcare type of a setting. It’s you come, you have fun, you stay active, you meet new friends,” said Huber.

There are four weeks left of day camps this summer. Camps at the Delta Center are full but the Y is still accepting people for a waitlist.

“We’ve been seeing that people change with their vacation plans so spots to come available,” said Huber.

There are several available spots for the rest of the summer at Camp Harstad. Click here to sign your child up for a YMCA camp.

