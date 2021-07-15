Advertisement

Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been accused by several women of inappropriate touching and offensive remarks.(Source: WCBS, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to be interviewed Saturday by investigators with the state attorney general’s office who are looking into sexual harassment allegations as the probe nears its conclusion.

The timing of the interview in Albany was confirmed Thursday by two people familiar with the case who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The Democrat Cuomo has been accused by several women of inappropriate touching and offensive remarks. He has apologized and said that he “learned an important lesson” about his behavior around women. The third-term governor has rebuffed calls to step aside over the allegations.

A spokesperson for the governor said Thursday he had no comment.

“We have said repeatedly that the Governor doesn’t want to comment on this review until he has cooperated, but the continued leaks are more evidence of the transparent political motivation of the Attorney General’s review,” Cuomo senior advisor Richard Azzopardi said.

The scheduled interview with Cuomo was reported first by the New York Times.

Former aide Lindsey Boylan accuses Cuomo of having harassed her throughout her employment and said he once suggested a game of strip poker aboard his state-owned jet. Another former aide, Charlotte Bennett, said Cuomo once asked her if she ever had sex with older men.

The investigation into the claims is being overseen by Attorney General Letitia James, also a Democrat, who selected an outside law firm to conduct the probe and document its findings in a public report.

___

Balsamo reported from Washington, D.C. Marina Villenueve contributed from Albany, New York.

