Advertisement

Consumer Product Safety Commission sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

The Consumer Product Safety Commission sues Amazon over selling products it says are unsafe.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission sues Amazon over selling products it says are unsafe.(Source: CNN, AMAZON)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Safety regulators are suing Amazon for not recalling hazardous products sold on its site, such as flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping giant stopped selling some of the faulty products, but it wants Amazon to do more, including issue recalls with the commission and destroy any of the goods sent back.  

Amazon said in a statement that it was “unclear” why the commission filed a lawsuit when the company already removed the “vast majority” of the hazardous products, notified customers, gave refunds and asked shoppers to destroy the products.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
Governor Whitmer announces first four winners in MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
The missing 14-year-old.
Runaway 14-year-old last seen in City of Ishpeming
Generic prison bars graphic.
UPDATE: Marquette Branch Prison staff member hospitalized, released after assault
A student wears a mask while studying during the 2020 - 2021 school year.
Several U.P. schools will not require masks this fall
Handcuffs graphic.
Woman, man arrested following 102 mph traffic stop earlier this month in Marenisco Township

Latest News

FILE - In this June 13, 2012, file photo, Asian carp, jolted by an electric current from a...
Worries over racism, waterways inspire push to rename fish
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy urges Americans to find COVID-19 misinformation.
Surgeon general urges US fight against COVID-19 misinformation
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy spoke out Thursday against COVID-19 misinformation.
Surgeon general issues warning about COVID-19 misinformation
FILE - In this Monday, May 24, 2021 file photo, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of...
WHO chief says it was ‘premature’ to rule out COVID lab leak