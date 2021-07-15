Concerned drivers stop to put out brush fire on US-41 in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Some good Samaritans pulled over to put out a brush fire in Ishpeming earlier this week.

A brush fire broke out around 8:00 Tuesday evening along US-41. That’s when a group of concerned drivers took action.

“We thought a car was crashed or something,” said Joel Sundquist, one of the drivers who helped put out the fire. “Then we realized there was more smoke all the way down the road, and there were two guys sitting there trying to put out these flames.”

Sunquist, a resident of Champion, says the small fires went on for about a quarter of a mile. He and his fiancé used their shoes to stomp out the flames. Soon, others pulled over and found more ways to help.

“A couple people had bottles of water they were trying to put on it, some people were putting sand on it, and some people had blankets,” Sundquist said.

Eventually, firefighters responded and finished putting out the blaze.

While the cause is still unknown, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says summer is a common time for brush fires to occur.

“The highest risk conditions for fires are when you have high winds, high temperatures, and low humidity,” said DNR deputy public information officer John Pepin.

Pepin says if you are not cautious or prepared, fires can grow quickly.

“There are so many people out that are visiting and vacationing,” he said. “There are all kinds of distractions for people, and they can be forgetful or not as mindful of putting out fire.”

Pepin says you should always call 911 immediately after a fire breaks out. He says there are also ways to contain a fire, like the concerned drivers in Ishpeming did.

“Pour water onto the fire, stir it with a stick or something, and then pour some more water on it,” advised Pepin. “It should be cool to the touch when it’s out.”

The DNR’s website has resources for fire safety, as well as permits for burning natural materials.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.