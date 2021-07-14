Work begins Thursday on US-8 in Marinette County

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - Work begins Thursday on a stretch of US-8 in Marinette County.

To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) says Governor Tony Evers signed a $3.97 million contract to improve 8.26 miles of US-8 from US-141 in the town of Pembine to Old County A Road in the town of Dunbar.

The project begins July 15, and is expected to conclude by the end of September this year. The highway will remain open during construction.

Northeast Asphalt, Inc. of Greenville, Wis., is the prime contractor.

WisDOT says the construction includes resurfacing of US-8 in the work zone by milling 4″ and overlaying 4″ with hot mix asphalt. The project also includes culvert replacement, culvert lining, beam guard upgrades, erosion control and the addition of centerline rumble strips and grooved wet reflective pavement markings.

US-8 will remain open during construction with lane closures and flagging operations. There may be short durations when access to side streets and driveways is restricted for pavement operations.

The contractor will notify property owners 48 hours in advance of any driveway restriction.

WisDOT says the project will improve the pavement surface which will reduce surface roughness and provide a smoother driving surface for motorists. The improvements will also extend to life of the existing pavement.

New centerline rumble strips and grooved wet reflective pavement markings will enhance safety for the traveling public. The replacement and/or repair of culverts will help drainage.

To learn more, follow construction progress and traffic impacts for this project on the Northeast Region Weekly Highway Construction Update page or follow Wisconsin’s Northeast Region on Twitter at @WisDOTnortheast.

Each year in Wisconsin, both highway workers and motorists are killed and injured in crashes that happen in highway construction zones. Motorists should slow down, be patient and pay attention to their surroundings in this and all work zones.

For more information regarding work zone rules for motorists, the law restricting hand-held devices, and general work zone safety information, please see our work zone safety website.

