Advertisement

Woman, man arrested following 102 mph traffic stop earlier this month in Marenisco Township

The driver, a 37-year-old woman who is homeless, and her passenger, a 35-year-old man from Land O’ Lakes, Wis., both face drug charges.
Handcuffs graphic.
Handcuffs graphic.(VNL)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A speeding traffic stop on M-64 in Marenisco Township earlier this month resulted in two arrests.

According to the Michigan State Police Wakefield Post, at about 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 2, a trooper clocked a vehicle traveling 102 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone.

When troopers stopped the vehicle, the found that the driver, a 37-year-old woman who is homeless, was under the influence of drugs, had no driver’s license and was in possession of illegal brass knuckles.

Troopers discovered she also had a drug-related warrant out of the state of Montana.

She was charged with operating under the influence of drugs (OUID), use of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon and reckless driving. She also received citations for expired registration and no insurance.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 35-year-old man from Land O’ Lakes, Wis., was charged for use of methamphetamine, possession of suspected methamphetamine and a violation of probation out of Vilas County, Wis.

Both were arrested and taken to the Gogebic County Jail.

At this time, their names have not yet been released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The press release for this case was not sent out through the MSP Mobile App until July 14, 2021, which is why the information is being released at such a delay.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The missing 14-year-old.
Runaway 14-year-old last seen in City of Ishpeming
The Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
Fees at Pictured Rocks: The proposal and the pushback
A rendering of the project from behind the Savings Bank building, including the residential...
UPDATE: Marquette City Commission approves Vault Marquette Brownfield Plan
Generic prison bars graphic.
Marquette Branch Prison staff member hospitalized after assault
An open lock and Michigan map graphic.
Panel under court order OKs effort to kill pandemic law

Latest News

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore sign.
Enforcing fees at Pictured Rocks: Where would the money go?
Third St. in downtown Marquette.
Music on Third returns to Marquette
The album, We've Always Been at Home, is set to be released in September
Michael Waite talks about his new album
Music on Third returns to Marquette- happening every third Thursday of the month through the...
Music on Third Returns