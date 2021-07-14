Woman, man arrested following 102 mph traffic stop earlier this month in Marenisco Township

MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A speeding traffic stop on M-64 in Marenisco Township earlier this month resulted in two arrests.

According to the Michigan State Police Wakefield Post, at about 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 2, a trooper clocked a vehicle traveling 102 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone.

When troopers stopped the vehicle, the found that the driver, a 37-year-old woman who is homeless, was under the influence of drugs, had no driver’s license and was in possession of illegal brass knuckles.

Troopers discovered she also had a drug-related warrant out of the state of Montana.

She was charged with operating under the influence of drugs (OUID), use of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon and reckless driving. She also received citations for expired registration and no insurance.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 35-year-old man from Land O’ Lakes, Wis., was charged for use of methamphetamine, possession of suspected methamphetamine and a violation of probation out of Vilas County, Wis.

Both were arrested and taken to the Gogebic County Jail.

At this time, their names have not yet been released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The press release for this case was not sent out through the MSP Mobile App until July 14, 2021, which is why the information is being released at such a delay.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.