Superior Arts Youth Theater hosts summer acting camps

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Superior Art Youth Theater is hosting six Acting Camps for kids this summer.

Each camp is one week long, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Throughout the week, kids make crafts and practice a skit to perform for their parents on Friday.

This year, two Superior Art Youth Theater youth are helping to write the scripts for each play.

The theater Executive Director, Jalina McClain, says summer camp helps kids explore new interests.

“Being part of these camps really gets these kids out and talking to their peers more, getting more confident in their stage presence,” says McClain. “They’re also learning what they like to do. It’s a really good skill builder and introduction to theater.”

It is $80 to sign your kid up for a week of camp. To sign up, visit the Superior Art Youth Theater website.

McClain says dance camps will be starting up in August for kids 6 and older.

