Storms & soaking rains

A front and system will move across the area today through tomorrow. This afternoon with lake breezes converging isolated thunderstorms pop up. Then, a swath of soaking rain moves in from the south by this evening and eventually clears out tomorrow morning. Rainfall amounts will push around 2″ in the southern U.P. Look out for ponding of water in low-lying areas. Plus, a few isolated thunderstorms could reach severe limits with strong wind gusts. High pressure will move in behind it and clouds clear out.

Today: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 80s inland, 70 along the shorelines

Thursday: Morning rain with cloud clearing during the afternoon

>Highs: Mainly low to mid-70s

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s to around 80°

Saturday: Sunny and toasty

>Highs: Low to mid-80s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot

>Highs: Upper 80s inland

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot

>Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s

Tuesday: Partly sunny and very warm

>Highs: Upper 80s

