Advertisement

Storms & soaking rains

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A front and system will move across the area today through tomorrow. This afternoon with lake breezes converging isolated thunderstorms pop up. Then, a swath of soaking rain moves in from the south by this evening and eventually clears out tomorrow morning. Rainfall amounts will push around 2″ in the southern U.P. Look out for ponding of water in low-lying areas. Plus, a few isolated thunderstorms could reach severe limits with strong wind gusts. High pressure will move in behind it and clouds clear out.

Today: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 80s inland, 70 along the shorelines

Thursday: Morning rain with cloud clearing during the afternoon

>Highs: Mainly low to mid-70s

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s to around 80°

Saturday: Sunny and toasty

>Highs: Low to mid-80s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot

>Highs: Upper 80s inland

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot

>Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s

Tuesday: Partly sunny and very warm

>Highs: Upper 80s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The missing 14-year-old.
Runaway 14-year-old last seen in City of Ishpeming
A rendering of the project from behind the Savings Bank building, including the residential...
UPDATE: Marquette City Commission approves Vault Marquette Brownfield Plan
The Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
Fees at Pictured Rocks: The proposal and the pushback
Generic prison bars graphic.
Marquette Branch Prison staff member hospitalized after assault
An open lock and Michigan map graphic.
Panel under court order OKs effort to kill pandemic law

Latest News

Weather On Demand: 7/13/2021
Significant Rain is Possible Over Parts of the U.P. Starting Late Wednesday
isl showers
One more quiet day before front brings storms
Weather On Demand: 7/12/2021
Some Showers Possible, Especially Over Eastern Upper Michigan Tuesday
HAZE
Hazy sunshine to kick off the week