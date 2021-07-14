Several U.P. schools will not require masks this fall

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The CDC is recommending face masks for unvaccinated staff and students this coming school year. Now, schools across the state are deciding what COVID-19 protocols will look like this fall.

Many schools in the Upper Peninsula are opting not to require masks for anyone, such as Negaunee Public Schools. According to Medical Director Dr. Bob Lorinser, the Marquette County Health Department consulted with the school and the community to help administrators make the best decision for their students.

“Mitigation strategies that you would recommend really should be based on the facts, like the level of transmission in your local community, vaccination coverage, and what risk the community wants to accept,” said Dr. Lorinser.

Having weighed all those factors, Lorinser says the health department believes masks should be optional for schools. Negaunee Public Schools is following that recommendation, and Superintendent Dan Skewis says the district will keep other precautions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Not everything bad came out of the pandemic,” he said. “We learned some important tips as far as cleaning goes and making sure that students stay safe. We’re going to try to social distance as much as we can. Of course, all of the different techniques that we used last year—the sanitizing and the disinfecting—we’ll continue that this year.”

In the Copper Country, Calumet Laurium Keweenaw Public Schools will also not require masks. Superintendent Chris Davidson says with few cases in the district at the end of the spring semester and current low case rates in the area, the schools instead will focus on hand washing and hygiene.

“We’ve made a lot of gains and a lot of progress in increasing opportunities and time for students during the day to do those things,” said Davidson. “We are putting in place an air purification system that should help provide a better quality of air inside the buildings.”

Dr. Lorinser says because young children who get COVID-19 area at low risk of serious illness and those twelve and older can get the vaccine, lifting mask requirements is a step in the right direction for students’ safety and education.

“We need to reduce the disruption in children’s education,” said Lorinser. “I think this is safely done with our current strategies.”

Both Negaunee and CLK school administrators say if coronavirus cases spike at some point during the coming school year, they will reevaluate their policies. They also say students can always choose to wear a mask at any time.

Hancock Public Schools and North Star Montessori Academy have also announced they will not require masks this fall.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.