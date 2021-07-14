Rain Exits the East Thursday, then a Peaceful Weather Pattern Sets In
With Warm, Dry Weather Through the Weekend
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Thursday: Morning showers east, sunshine west, spreading eastward during the day
Highs: mainly 70s, coolest near central Lake Superior locations
Friday: Sunny and warm
Highs: around 80, coolest near the shores of the Great Lakes
Saturday: Continued sunny skies, warm but relatively dry
Highs: mostly in the 80s
Warm, dry summer weather should continue through Sunday into early next week.
