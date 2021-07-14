Advertisement

Portion of Marquette’s multi-use path closed until end of 2021 construction season

The path will be closed between Spring Street and the trail intersection near the Lakeshore Boulevard and US-41 intersection.
Construction in the city of Marquette.
Construction in the city of Marquette.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Effective immediately, the City of Marquette multi-use path will be closed to through traffic between Spring Street and the trail intersection near the Lakeshore Boulevard and US-41 intersection.

The closure is required to accommodate construction work on the City South Pier project and for building construction at the Two Marquette place development.

Multi-use path traffic will be detoured around this area by means of the sidewalk along Front Street and US-41.

The closure and detour are expected to remain in effect until the end of the 2021 construction season. The public is advised to use caution when traveling through this area and to be alert for construction and advisory signing.

