Players de Noc presents “Charlotte’s Web”

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Players de Noc is performing for the first time in more than a year but not in the theater.

Aline Norkoli got started in theater after a flyer for Players de Noc came home with her from school. Now, she’s playing “Fern” in “Charlotte’s Web”

“My favorite part is seeing the whole show start to come together and meeting all the new people,” said Norkoli.

Randi Irving plays the first narrator and loves getting to know and performing with other people.

“It’s been really fun, and everybody is so much fun to hang around with,” said Irving.

Now the cast is hanging around in a new location.

“It takes place at the Arable Farm, Zuckerman Farm and at the fairgrounds which is why we are presenting Charlotte’s Web here at the U.P. State Fairgrounds,” said Sam Komay, director of “Charlotte’s Web.”

The show will take place outside the Miracle of Life building. It’s the first time in more than 30 years that Players de Noc has held an outdoor performance.

“Everybody is so excited to be back to seeing theater and being a part of theater,” said Komay.

A total of 17 youth actors, ages 10 to 14, worked for the past six weeks to perform “Charlotte’s Web.”

Now they’re saying “salutations” to opening night on July 14. The show continues through July 16 at seven each night. Looking for a matinee? “Chin up”, there’s a two-p.m. performance on July 17 and 18.

“Everybody is so talented. We have a beautiful site, beautiful costumes. It’s going to be wonderful weather, perfect to be outside,” said Komay.

Tickets to see “Zuckerman’s famous pig” are $15 and can be purchased ahead of time at the Delta County Chamber of Commerce or at the gate.

“We’ve all been working really hard and I think that everybody’s been doing really well. I think it’s a fun thing to just come watch,” said Irving.

The cast hopes you’ll come out for a “veritable smorgasbord” of fun.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.