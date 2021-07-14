New Houghton County businesses reflect on opening

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Hope Zander says she used to be a personal trainer at Aspirus.

But, when its gym started to close down, she knew it was time to brew something new.

“I do own a local home decor shop, and then we thought this would be a nice tie-in,” said Zander. “So my mom opened up the coffee shop.”

Zander was appointed as manager of the dog-friendly drive-through and says it has been a great change of pace.

“We definitely got our fill of learning how to make the coffee, and the staff, so everyone was really excited,” said Zander. “We saw a ton of puppies, a ton of dogs have come through so that’s been fun for us.”

Certain purchases at Barkin’ support donations to animal shelters across the country, too.

“Any of our Hush Puppy Decafs or our Morning Walk Brews,” said Zander. “If you order one of those, that purchase basically goes to donations through Grounds and Hounds, where they donate 20% of our purchases to national resue programs.”

On the other side of the Portage Canal, another new business is still settling in.

It won’t be able to make you a vanilla latte, but it might help you smile more.

“From what I understand there was an orthodontist in Hancock, the last time they were here full time was in 2009 or 10,” said Darin Ward.

Ward is a new full-time orthodontist working out of Houghton. He says it was a perfect place to set up shop since there were no others in town.

“Now we’re doing our own in-house aligners, where we’ll do a scan of the teeth, no more goo, [just] a digital scan,” said Ward. “We produce the models and the aligners here.”

The two businesses say they are glad to be accepted into the new place they call home.

