Music on Third returns to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Marquette is alive with the sound of music.

Tomorrow marks the start of “Music on Third”, a live music series that will continue the third Thursday of August and September.

From Jim’s Music down to the Crib, you’ll find a diverse mix of local talent playing a variety of music.

Starting at 6 pm and wrapping up at 8, 15 musicians and bands will fill the sidewalks for the free community concert hosted by the Marquette Downtown Development Authority.

“Well this is a really great opportunity for the community to come out and support local musicians,” says Tara Laase-McKinney, the DDA’s event coordinator. “And it’s really just a nice opportunity to visit different stores on Third Street, get out get some fresh air, and really have a great evening with your family.”

You can see a full list of bands and where to find them on the Marquette DDA’s website.

