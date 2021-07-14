Michigan unemployment rate remains unchanged in June

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate of 5.0 percent was unchanged in June, according to data released today by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.

Employment in Michigan edged up by 9,000 over the month, while the number of unemployed was unchanged. The statewide workforce rose slightly by 9,000 in June.

The national jobless rate edged up by a tenth of a percentage point in June to 5.9 percent. Michigan’s June unemployment rate was 0.9 percentage points below the U.S. rate.

Unemployment rates were very elevated a year ago due to the pandemic, but since June 2020, the U.S. rate decreased by 5.2 percentage points, while Michigan’s rate fell by 9.1 percentage points.

“Michigan’s labor market indicators were little changed in June,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “The Michigan unemployment rate has been near 5.0 percent for five consecutive months. Payroll job counts in June were similar to March levels.”

Labor force trends and highlights

Michigan’s workforce rose for the second consecutive month in June, advancing by 19,000 since April 2021.

Michigan’s employment level edged up slightly by 0.2 percent in June, while employment nationally remained essentially unchanged.

Over the year, statewide employment rose by 6.2 percent, comparable to the gain nationally (+6.7 percent).

Unemployment in Michigan fell significantly by 66.2 percent over the year, while the U.S. unemployment level declined by 46.4 percent since June 2020.

Michigan’s June 2021 unemployment levels remain above pre-pandemic levels

Despite significant improvements in labor market conditions in Michigan over the last year, labor market indicators in June had not recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

Michigan employment in June remained 258,000, or 5.4 percent, below the February 2020 level.

Unemployment in the state was 50,000, or about 27 percent, higher than the February 2020 level.

The June 2021 jobless rate of 5.0 percent was 1.3 percentage points above the February 2020 level.

Nonfarm jobs edge up slightly in June

The monthly survey of employers indicated that total payroll employment rose modestly in June, inching up by 14,000, or 0.3 percent. The total number of nonfarm jobs in Michigan was 4,131,000 during June.

Job changes over the month were minor in most major industry sectors.

Over the past year, all major industry sectors have recalled workers from pandemic-related job cuts.

Industry employment trends and highlights

Payroll employment advanced by 273,000, or 7.1 percent, over the year. However, Michigan jobs in June 2021 remained 322,000 below the February 2020 pre-pandemic level.

The leisure and hospitality sector registered the highest percentage job rebound in Michigan since June 2020 (+22.1 percent), but this industry remained hard hit with a total job loss of 93,000 below pre-pandemic levels.

On a numerical basis, the trade, transportation, and utilities industry recorded the second largest over-the-year employment gain of 54,000.

