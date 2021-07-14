Michigan DNR: Will you need to apply for an antlerless deer license this year? Probably not

MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Preparing for antlerless deer hunting will be a little different this year, as most deer hunters will not need to apply for an antlerless license. Hunters in specific areas may need to apply for an access permit.

For most deer hunters, a universal antlerless license is all that will be needed to hunt antlerless deer. This license is valid on public and private lands in all deer seasons. It can be used across deer management units open to antlerless deer hunting.

Select hunters will need to apply for an access permit to hunt deer in certain areas of the Upper Peninsula and in reserved deer hunts at the Sharonville State Game Area, Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge, Shiawassee River National Wildlife Refuge and Shiawassee River State Game Area.

In the Upper Peninsula, new deer management units 351 and 352 will require an access permit and a universal antlerless license to hunt antlerless deer. Both are required for each deer harvested.

DMU 351 is made up of DMUs 021, 349, 249, 149, 017 and 117. DMU 352 is made up of DMUs 027, 036, 152 and 252. (See page 60 in the 2021 Hunting Digest for a map of the DMUs). One thousand access permits will be available in each of these two DMUs.

Also in the U.P., DMUs 022, 122, 055, 155, 255 and 121 are open to antlerless hunting without an access permit, while DMUs 127, 066, 031, 131, 042, 007 and 048 are closed to antlerless deer hunting.

Applications for limited-hunt access permits may be purchased for $5 from license agents or online at Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses during the July 15 - Aug. 15 application period.

Learn more about universal antlerless licenses and the access permit drawing in the 2021 Hunting Digest or at Michigan.gov/Deer.

