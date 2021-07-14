Advertisement

Michael Waite talks about his new album


By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michael Waite joined the TV6 Morning News Wednesday to talk about his new album.

The album, We’ve Always Been at Home, is set to be released in September

He even gave a preview of one of his new tracks on the show, which can be heard in the video above.

Learn more about Michael Waite and his music, click here.

