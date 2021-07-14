Advertisement

Marquette Monthly set to resume publication

The Marquette Monthly logo(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular community-based arts and culture magazine is coming back to Marquette after a year off. Marquette Monthly is a free magazine that focuses on local events, businesses and artists.

The publication took a year off during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now, it’s back. With its September edition, writers will resume publishing and you’ll be able to find it in welcome centers, gift shops, restaurants and other locations in the Central U.P. and the Copper Country.

“We’re so excited, we get nothing but positive comments and inquires all the time, we’ve been getting them throughout the year on our Facebook page, and it’s going to be fun, it’s a great time to be starting up because people are excited and the events are happening and that’s what we’re all about,” said Co-Owner, Jane Hutchens.

Marquette Monthly has been around for more than 30 years. They’re currently working on a website, in the meantime you can find out more about Marquette Monthly by checking out their Facebook page.

