Marquette Lions Club seeks support for Lakeside Park renovations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Lions Club is looking for support to renovate its Lakeside Park on South Front Street in Marquette.

All month at Econo Foods, customers can choose to round-up to the nearest dollar on their purchase.

The money raised will go towards a grant proposal to the Marquette Parks And Rec Department to renovate the current park. The Lions Club needs over $32,000 by April 2022 to apply for the grant.

Mary Rule, the Lions Club President says the club has served Marquette for over 100 years.

“There’s a lot of building going on all around the rim of Lake Superior, and very gradually, we’re losing our view of Lake Superior,” says Rule. “This is one of the final places where we can preserve that view.”

The Lions Club looks to add gardens, benches, and handicap accessible walkways to the park.

Rule says if the grant is approved, the restoration project can move forward in 2023.

To donate to the proposed project or learn more about it, visit the Marquette Lions Facebook page.

