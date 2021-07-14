Houghton City Council approves rezoning for possible new campground

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton City Council Wednesday agreed to a rezoning that will clear the way for a new campground and vacation housing units and a nature park. The council held a public hearing on the rezoning of the land parcels which are located near the mouth of Coles Creek.

The informational packet supplied to the council states there is a shortage of camping facilities in the area and the planned vacation homes help with short-term summer housing.

“The following described property is to be rezoned from B2 with conditions to reserve this is the two parcels I identified on that map and we had a public hearing on this,” said Houghton City Manager, Eric Waara.

No timetable for the Cole Creek development was given Wednesday night during the meeting.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.