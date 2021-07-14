Advertisement

Houghton City Council approves rezoning for possible new campground

A look at the planned area of the campground, near Cole Creek in Houghton
A look at the planned area of the campground, near Cole Creek in Houghton(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton City Council Wednesday agreed to a rezoning that will clear the way for a new campground and vacation housing units and a nature park. The council held a public hearing on the rezoning of the land parcels which are located near the mouth of Coles Creek.

The informational packet supplied to the council states there is a shortage of camping facilities in the area and the planned vacation homes help with short-term summer housing.

“The following described property is to be rezoned from B2 with conditions to reserve this is the two parcels I identified on that map and we had a public hearing on this,” said Houghton City Manager, Eric Waara.

No timetable for the Cole Creek development was given Wednesday night during the meeting.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The missing 14-year-old.
Runaway 14-year-old last seen in City of Ishpeming
The Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
Fees at Pictured Rocks: The proposal and the pushback
A rendering of the project from behind the Savings Bank building, including the residential...
UPDATE: Marquette City Commission approves Vault Marquette Brownfield Plan
Generic prison bars graphic.
UPDATE: Marquette Branch Prison staff member hospitalized, released after assault
An open lock and Michigan map graphic.
Panel under court order OKs effort to kill pandemic law

Latest News

Camp New Day U.P. works with kids who have incarcerated family members
Camp New Day U.P. works with kids who have incarcerated family members
Blueberry fest returns to Marquette
Blueberry fest returns to Marquette
Copper Country Animal Shelter warns of area scammer
Copper Country Animal Shelter warns of area scammer
Pictured Rocks Part II: How will the fees be implemented
Pictured Rocks Part II: How will the fees be implemented
Two U.P. schools talk face mask rules for fall 2021
Two U.P. schools talk face mask rules for fall 2021