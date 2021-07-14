Governor Whitmer announces first four winners in MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Four lower Michigan residents are now $50,000 richer, just for getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday the first four winners of the “MI Shot to Win” Sweepstakes.

The winners are from downstate New Baltimore, Wyoming, Southfield and Detroit. The drawing is an effort to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations for Michigan residents.

“These safe, effective COVID-19 vaccinations will keep you and your family and your community safe, and the most vulnerable among us safe as well, we are fortunate to have them and we are going to continue to make efforts to reach out to people across the state, meet them where they are, answer questions and help them get their shots,” Governor Whitmer said.

So far 1.7 million Michiganders have signed up for MI Shot to Win. That includes 77,000 young applicants for a scholarship drawing. The sweepstakes ends August 3.

