Advertisement

Governor Whitmer announces first four winners in MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes

MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes(State of Michigan)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Four lower Michigan residents are now $50,000 richer, just for getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday the first four winners of the “MI Shot to Win” Sweepstakes.

The winners are from downstate New Baltimore, Wyoming, Southfield and Detroit. The drawing is an effort to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations for Michigan residents.

“These safe, effective COVID-19 vaccinations will keep you and your family and your community safe, and the most vulnerable among us safe as well, we are fortunate to have them and we are going to continue to make efforts to reach out to people across the state, meet them where they are, answer questions and help them get their shots,” Governor Whitmer said.

So far 1.7 million Michiganders have signed up for MI Shot to Win. That includes 77,000 young applicants for a scholarship drawing. The sweepstakes ends August 3.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The missing 14-year-old.
Runaway 14-year-old last seen in City of Ishpeming
The Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
Fees at Pictured Rocks: The proposal and the pushback
A rendering of the project from behind the Savings Bank building, including the residential...
UPDATE: Marquette City Commission approves Vault Marquette Brownfield Plan
Generic prison bars graphic.
UPDATE: Marquette Branch Prison staff member hospitalized, released after assault
An open lock and Michigan map graphic.
Panel under court order OKs effort to kill pandemic law

Latest News

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.
UIA encourages certain claimants to provide information to requalify for PUA benefits
Generic prison bars graphic.
UPDATE: Marquette Branch Prison staff member hospitalized, released after assault
The Marquette Lions Lakeside Park is located next to the Lake Superior Partnership Building on...
Marquette Lions Club seeks support for Lakeside Park renovations
Jobs in Michigan.
Michigan unemployment rate remains unchanged in June