Founders Landing boardwalk closed in Marquette for work on new pier project

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Construction at Founders Landing has started for the new pier project.

Effective immediately, the boardwalk at Founders Landing is closed. The public is advised to use caution when traveling through this area and to be alert for construction.

J.F. Brennan is the general contractor for this project.

The City of Marquette asks for the public’s patience during the construction process.

