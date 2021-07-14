Advertisement

Founders Landing boardwalk closed in Marquette for work on new pier project

The public is advised to use caution when traveling through this area and to be alert for construction.
FILE. Founders Landing Pier project rendering.
FILE. Founders Landing Pier project rendering.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Construction at Founders Landing has started for the new pier project.

Effective immediately, the boardwalk at Founders Landing is closed. The public is advised to use caution when traveling through this area and to be alert for construction.

J.F. Brennan is the general contractor for this project.

The City of Marquette asks for the public’s patience during the construction process.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The missing 14-year-old.
Runaway 14-year-old last seen in City of Ishpeming
The Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
Fees at Pictured Rocks: The proposal and the pushback
A rendering of the project from behind the Savings Bank building, including the residential...
UPDATE: Marquette City Commission approves Vault Marquette Brownfield Plan
Generic prison bars graphic.
UPDATE: Marquette Branch Prison staff member hospitalized, released after assault
An open lock and Michigan map graphic.
Panel under court order OKs effort to kill pandemic law

Latest News

Construction in the city of Marquette.
Portion of Marquette’s multi-use path closed until end of 2021 construction season
The Marquette Monthly logo
Marquette Monthly set to resume publication
MDOT is investing $560,000 to resurface about 1.2 miles of US-2 from the Little Black River...
UPDATE: US-2/M-28 traffic signal will be off in Wakefield July 21 as work continues on MDOT project
WisDOT says Governor Tony Evers signed a $3.97 million contract to improve 8.26 miles of US-8...
Work begins Thursday on US-8 in Marinette County