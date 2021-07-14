Former U.P. Priest sentenced in Dickinson County

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Eight to 15 years in prison, that’s the sentence given to Gary Jacobs a former Upper Peninsula Priest, facing criminal sexual conduct charges. Jacobs appeared in Dickinson County court Tuesday afternoon for sentencing.

His attorney stated Jacobs wrestled with his sexuality as a gay man and alcohol abuse when he committed the criminal sexual conduct. In May, the 75-year-old Jacobs pleaded guilty to one count of second degree CSC in Dickinson County.

The Judge in the case, Christopher S. Ninomiya, said there were letters supporting Jacobs and letters from Jacob’s victims however, Ninomiya said Jacobs took advantage of his position as a Catholic Priest.

“You have completely and utterly breached the faith and trust that was placed in you, you have groomed and preyed upon innocent victims in our community and used your status to accomplish your evil deeds, in my view, for what you have done, the court cannont punish you sufficiently or enough to satisfy the demands of justice,” Ninomiya said.

Jacobs does receive credit for 504 days served. He also must register as a sex offender. His sentence is to be served concurrent to his guilty plea to four counts of CSC in Ontonagon County.

