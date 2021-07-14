Enforcing fees at Pictured Rocks: Where would the money go?

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - We continue our in-depth look into the first proposed entrance fee at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

On Tuesday, we told you about the park’s record visitation and the strain it is putting on its infrastructure. However, questions still remain about how the park would actually enforce the fee.

I went to Alger County to get the answers:

If you missed part one you can read or watch it by clicking here.

Mike Lawless and Jack Hubbard are both heavily involved in Grand Marais. Hubbard owns the Dunes Motel and was the township supervisor for six years. Lawless owned a Grand Marias business for 15 years and is now retired in the community.

Both are unsure how a fee would be implemented in a 36-thousand-acre park with multiple entrances.

“Every venue in this park is a separate location and you use a county road to get to it,” said Mike Lawless, Retired Grand Marais business owner. ”So what’s this look like?”

Susan Reece, Pictured Rock’s chief of interpretation, says there would not be any entrance fee for traveling along County Road H-58.

“It would just be for in the park itself,” said Reece. “Like Miners Castle, Chapel parking lot, the Log Slides, those kinds of things.”

According to Reece, Pictured Rocks would not enforce the fees through a typical entrance gate. Instead, it would rely on visitors to buy tickets online or at self-service pay stations. Reece says the fees would be enforced through random checks.

“It will be things like spot checks,” said Reece. “It’s not going to be a check every single vehicle, but it might be hit a parking lot and see if people have their passes with them.”

Reece says enforcing the fee may require more hiring.

“We need people to help us maintain law and order here,” said Reece.

She also says the $45 annual pass can be used for a family and not just one person. Reece says she knows some people are against the fees, but says the park needs to do something to keep up with rising costs and a budget that has only marginally increased over the last five years.

“A lot of people would love everything to be free, but unfortunately that’s not real life,” said Reece.

If the 1.2 million visitors to the park last year all paid the proposed single-day fee of $7 next year, the park would generate $8.5 million.

Hubbard and Lawless question what will be done with the money long term.

“What are they going to do with the money? We know, I’m from the government and I’m here to help…yea right,” said Jack Hubbard while laughing, Grand Marais Chamber of Commerce Member & Business Owner.

Reece says the park would keep 80 percent of the money collected for “visitor-related projects” and the other 20 percent would go into a fund to help parks that don’t charge an entrance fee.

“We have to do something,” said Reece. “Our budgets only go so far, and the park is being loved to death and we want to make sure it is around.”

However, as a business owner that benefits from the park’s tourism, Hubbard, is concerned about the fees impact.

“What sort of effect is that going to have? Are people gonna not come?,” asked Hubbard.

Kathy Reynolds, the CEO of the Alger County Chamber of Commerce, doubts the fee will keep people from visiting the lakeshore.

“Honestly the people that have come in our building, we also serve as a welcome center, are surprised by the fact,” said Reynolds. “They are like, ‘Really? You don’t have a fee?’”

Right now, one out of every four national parks charge an entrance fee including two in Michigan.

On Thursday, I will continue our look into how the proposed fee with a look at a 2019 meeting that has left many in Grand Marais with no trust in the park management. You can watch the final part on your TV6 Early News at 6, 5 central.

