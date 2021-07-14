Crystal Theatre responds after being listed as potential COVID-19 exposure site

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - A theater in Crystal Falls has responded after being listed as a potential COVID-19 exposure site this week.

On Tuesday, the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD) notified the public that the Crystal Theatre on 304 Superior Avenue, in Crystal Falls, was a possible exposure site on Friday, July 9, between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

“This Monday we were made aware that a fully vaccinated person became symptomatic on their way home from the Friday evening performance at Crystal Theatre and tested positive for COVID on Monday morning,” Crystal Theatre Manager Angie Dohl said in a Wednesday release.

Dahl said that contact was immediately made with the health department.

“We agreed with the DIDHD that due to the number of people in attendance on Friday night that a public announcement was prudent,” Dohl said. “This seems to be an isolated incident. We are pleased that the DIDHD takes any such concerns in our community seriously and we have taken the most cautionary route.”

Dohl says that all common surfaces have been disinfected, as they are after every performance, and the theater has been vacant for several days following Friday’s event.

“We asked for a review of our protocol from the DIDHD to assure that best practices were in place, and we’ve been given a green light to move forward with scheduled events,” Dohl said.

When reopening in June, the Crystal Theatre adopted the following protocol:

All staff and volunteers at the theater will either mask or have provided proof of vaccination.

If you would like us to mask-up while interacting with you, just let us know. Your safety and comfort are important to us.

Extra ushers will be on hand to help with social distanced seating and with navigating entering and exiting the theater.

Masks and sanitation stations are available throughout the theater.

All common surfaces are disinfected at the close of each event.

“We are looking forward to providing live music this Thursday and Friday,” Dohl said in the press release.

Anyone with questions or concerns can call the Crystal Theatre at 906-265-3208.

Anyone with questions or concerns can call the Crystal Theatre at 906-265-3208.

Learn more about vaccination opportunities in Upper Michigan by clicking here.

