Copper Country Humane Society warns business of phone scam

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Country Humane Society explains last night someone called Walmart, claiming to be with the humane society soliciting animal food donations.

The Shelter says it wants people to know it only reaches out for donations of any kind on its own social media.

The shelter also reports that they are familiar with this particular scammer.

“We know who the person is that asked,” said Shelter Manager Becki Clouthier. “They’ve gotten food from us before. So it was not a big deal. But, we have food at times we give. We have donations we provide to people, but if we don’t have it, we don’t have it to give.”

The Humane Society warns other businesses to be vigilant for a few days to make sure nobody tries the same thing on them.

