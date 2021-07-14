Advertisement

Camp New Day U.P. is made for building

Wednesday’s birdhouse workshop is part of the camp’s mission in positive reinforcement and growth for kids who either have or had an incarcerated family member.
Wednesday’s birdhouse workshop is part of the camp’s mission in positive reinforcement and...
Wednesday’s birdhouse workshop is part of the camp’s mission in positive reinforcement and growth for kids who either have or had an incarcerated family member.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Union Carpenters and Millwrights Skilled Training Center in Negaunee Township was made for building -- and Wednesday, it was about building a foundation for the kids.

“We’re making these (birdhouses) for the rest of the camp so everybody can take one home. And it’s just a lot of fun,” said Camper Emma.

A hands-on, birdhouse workshop took place at the training center, led by Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters Regional Director Brian Kerrigan and his wife Lisa of Camp New Day U.P.

This year’s program has nearly 30 campers from ages nine through 14.

“Their shared common story is they’ve all been affected by incarceration of a family member. And so this is a camp -- not a therapy camp. It’s a fun camp where kids can be kids,” said Kerrigan, who serves as Camp New Day U.P. Board Treasurer & Volunteer.

It is also a camp where the kids get the chance to grow their wings.

“This is my first year coming to this camp and I really enjoy being here,” said Camper Dujhan.

“All my life, I just like building stuff. When I get into it, I get in my own zone -- with stuff that I like to do. And I made like seven birdhouses,” Camper Tye said.

Within an hour’s time after their initial training session, the team closed in on their goal of building 35 birdhouses to take back to camp -- a well-oiled machine bonded by a common goal to build together.

“These kids will be proud of their effort and them being able to build stuff. And maybe in the future, building bigger and better things -- this just might be the jump start,” said Brian Kerrigan.

It is a week-long, free program that can enrich into a lifetime foundation.

“I didn’t expect it to go this well, because usually I’m a bit shy -- and it just doesn’t work out most of the time,” said Camper Kydan.

“Sometimes I wish the camp was longer obviously. But everyone else also has other jobs,” Camper Noah said.

Camp New Day U.P. is made possible thanks to support through grants, private donors, grocery stores, and volunteers.

They are looking for volunteer counselors 18 and older -- interested applicants can apply HERE.

To donate to the camp, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The missing 14-year-old.
Runaway 14-year-old last seen in City of Ishpeming
The Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
Fees at Pictured Rocks: The proposal and the pushback
A rendering of the project from behind the Savings Bank building, including the residential...
UPDATE: Marquette City Commission approves Vault Marquette Brownfield Plan
Generic prison bars graphic.
UPDATE: Marquette Branch Prison staff member hospitalized, released after assault
An open lock and Michigan map graphic.
Panel under court order OKs effort to kill pandemic law

Latest News

A student wears a mask while studying during the 2020 - 2021 school year.
Several U.P. schools will not require masks this fall
System to be taught to other NMU students and K-12 students
NMU faculty and students learn new automotive cybersecurity system
Construction in the city of Marquette.
Portion of Marquette’s multi-use path closed until end of 2021 construction season
The Marquette Monthly logo
Marquette Monthly set to resume publication