Camp New Day U.P. is made for building

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Union Carpenters and Millwrights Skilled Training Center in Negaunee Township was made for building -- and Wednesday, it was about building a foundation for the kids.

“We’re making these (birdhouses) for the rest of the camp so everybody can take one home. And it’s just a lot of fun,” said Camper Emma.

A hands-on, birdhouse workshop took place at the training center, led by Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters Regional Director Brian Kerrigan and his wife Lisa of Camp New Day U.P.

This year’s program has nearly 30 campers from ages nine through 14.

“Their shared common story is they’ve all been affected by incarceration of a family member. And so this is a camp -- not a therapy camp. It’s a fun camp where kids can be kids,” said Kerrigan, who serves as Camp New Day U.P. Board Treasurer & Volunteer.

It is also a camp where the kids get the chance to grow their wings.

“This is my first year coming to this camp and I really enjoy being here,” said Camper Dujhan.

“All my life, I just like building stuff. When I get into it, I get in my own zone -- with stuff that I like to do. And I made like seven birdhouses,” Camper Tye said.

Within an hour’s time after their initial training session, the team closed in on their goal of building 35 birdhouses to take back to camp -- a well-oiled machine bonded by a common goal to build together.

“These kids will be proud of their effort and them being able to build stuff. And maybe in the future, building bigger and better things -- this just might be the jump start,” said Brian Kerrigan.

It is a week-long, free program that can enrich into a lifetime foundation.

“I didn’t expect it to go this well, because usually I’m a bit shy -- and it just doesn’t work out most of the time,” said Camper Kydan.

“Sometimes I wish the camp was longer obviously. But everyone else also has other jobs,” Camper Noah said.

Camp New Day U.P. is made possible thanks to support through grants, private donors, grocery stores, and volunteers.

They are looking for volunteer counselors 18 and older -- interested applicants can apply HERE.

To donate to the camp, click HERE.

