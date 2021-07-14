Blueberry Fest returning to Marquette this summer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Another festival returns to Marquette this summer.

Blueberry Fest is planned for Friday, July 30th from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Over 70 food and artist vendors will line West Washington and South Front Streets in Marquette.

The festival will be scaled back a bit this year; there won’t be as many kids’ activities, and instead of one large live music stage there will be three small ones.

However, the Marquette DDA says there will be plenty of blueberries.

“We’re really excited to be able to hold events again, people really love downtown; they love coming to events,” says Marquette DDA Promotions and Events Coordinator Tara Laase-McKinney. “So we’re really happy that we’re able to bring the community out and have a really good time.”

A poster contest was not held this year because of the uncertainty regarding the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.