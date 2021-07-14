Advertisement

5 members of Texas family arrested in connection with Capitol riot

Five members of a Texas family were arrested for breaching the U.S. Capitol in January.
Five members of a Texas family were arrested for breaching the U.S. Capitol in January.(Source: Justice Department via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – With the help of social media, five family members in Texas have been arrested for breaching the U.S. Capitol in January.

Footage from inside the Capitol shows the family dressed from head to toe in camouflage.

The Justice Department said Thomas Munn was encouraging people on social media to travel to Washington, D.C.

The day before the Jan. 6 riot, the family drove from Texas to the Capitol, according to court documents.

The sixth family member was a minor and is not being charged or identified.

After the riot, the family continued to discuss on social media their day of showing support for former President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors highlighted it was ultimately a Facebook photo and some videos that led investigators to the family.

The Munns are each charged with four federal crimes, including disorderly conduct inside the Capitol.

More than 530 people have been charged in connection to the Capitol attack.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The missing 14-year-old.
Runaway 14-year-old last seen in City of Ishpeming
The Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
Fees at Pictured Rocks: The proposal and the pushback
A rendering of the project from behind the Savings Bank building, including the residential...
UPDATE: Marquette City Commission approves Vault Marquette Brownfield Plan
Generic prison bars graphic.
Marquette Branch Prison staff member hospitalized after assault
An open lock and Michigan map graphic.
Panel under court order OKs effort to kill pandemic law

Latest News

This May 25, 2021, file photo shows a U.S. Passport cover in Washington. Americans hoping to...
Going abroad? US government says passport waits top 3 months
"Charlotte's Web" cast rehearsing.
Players de Noc presents “Charlotte’s Web”
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2017, file photo, American soldiers wait on the tarmac in Logar...
US to begin evacuation of Afghans who aided US military
Cedar Rapids man training for 10,000 days straight
Man’s workouts hit 10,000 consecutive days