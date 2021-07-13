Wildfires causing hazy skies over the U.P.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Bugsy Sailor, owner of Upper Peninsula Supply Co. in Marquette, has been taking photos of sunrises since January 1st, 2019.

In most cases, they are bright and clear. However, some shots could be of clouds with a neon pink dot.

“You can definitely distinguish it from fog,” said Sailor. “It has a different appearance on the horizon. On certain days, you can kind of pick up a light smell of the smoke.”

Those “clouds” are actually haze coming from wildfires mostly near Canada’s Ontario-Manitoba border and some in the western United States. National Weather Service Meteorologist Evan Kutta says this effect is not new.

“The hot and dry conditions we’ve had so far this summer have been exacerbating it,” Kutta explained. “But, it tends to happen every year.”

Sailor says this phenomena affects the photograph. However, in addition to his photos showing changing water levels and erosion, he is able to witness more of what the environment is doing each day.

“The smoke from the forest fires is just another component that you document throughout the year of a daily project,” Sailor stated.

Despite the haziness, Kutta says the impact on people in the U.P. is limited.

“A lot of the smoke is in the middle to upper layers of the troposphere,” he said. “It’s not really down here at the surface where we’re breathing in the air.”

The National Weather Service says more dry weather is anticipated for the rest of the month, with additional smoky episodes expected. Sailor, though, says other photographers should not hesitate to try to catch future sunrises.

