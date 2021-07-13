Veteran banners increase in popularity

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Faces of beloved veterans will be appearing in more places beyond Calumet over the next few months.

As families and other vets continue to keep their memories alive in tribute banners.

“The demand is very high once they started going out after memorial day here,” said Houghton County Veterans Service Officer Michael Bjorn.

The demand is so high because Project Organizer Gene LaRochelle says the banners have meaning.

“Every banner out there is a story,” said LaRochelle.

Stories like Christine Gasvoda’s.

LaRochelle says Gasvoda was a WW2 flight nurse who was bringing wounded GIs home from Europe.

The weather was bad, and 13 of 14 planes turned around. Gasvoda’s plane kept going and later crashed, causing her death.

But now, she holds a special place in Calumet across from the Calumet Theatre.

“It’s really gratifying I think to myself and to the people working the office when family members come in and say they want a banner for their loved one,” said LaRochelle.

Additionally, through researching the veteran’s accomplishments, families often find out facts about their loved ones they never would have known otherwise.

“I explain to these people what that means, and they’ll say oh dad never said much about it,” said Bjorn. “I’ll tell them, dad earned their paycheck. Most people coming in there don’t realize the accomplishments or what their father or grandfather lived through.”

Banners can be ordered from the Houghton County Veterans Affairs Office.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.