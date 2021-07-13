Vaccination rates continue to dwindle amid MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes

EASTERN U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - On July 14, the first winner of the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes will be announced. Although the sweepstakes was intended to be an incentive to get more Michigan residents vaccinated against the coronavirus, rates continue to dwindle.

Statewide, 78,362 residents were vaccinated from June 17 to June 30. From the date MI Shot to Win was announced, July 1, to July 12, 58,034 were vaccinated.

In the Eastern Upper Peninsula, the LMAS District Health Department is seeing a similar trend.

“Two weeks prior to July 1, we vaccinated 433 people in our four counties,” said health department public information officer Kerry Ott. “Since the announcement, we’ve had 196 vaccinations.”

Ott points to a number of possible factors for the dip in vaccinations.

“With the holiday and vacations, people traveling, it’s hard to judge that,” she said. “I know other health departments have talked with people coming through testing or vaccination sites and asked them if they’re familiar with the lottery, and a lot of them hadn’t even heard about it.”

The MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes is open to Michigan residents who have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine since December 1. $2 million, $1 million, and $50,000 prizes will be awarded. Parents of vaccinated 12- to 17-year-olds can enter to win one of nine scholarships.

Ott says a majority of older people—77% of LMAS residents 65 and older—are fully vaccinated. She says that leaves mostly younger people unprotected, with only 31% of residents in their twenties fully vaccinated.

“Once we start hitting fall, like we did last year, there’s a really good chance that we’re going to see another surge of COVID in our area, but not in the elderly,” said Ott.

Ott encourages all eligible residents who haven’t been vaccinated to sign up for an appointment. Click here to register through the LMAS District Health Department.

Learn more about the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes here.

