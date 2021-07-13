Advertisement

The UPside - July 12, 2021

This week’s UPsider is Stan Witler, of Marquette.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsider is Stan Witler, of Marquette.

Witler was neighbors with one of the founders of the UP 200, and served as the trail boss for the first 15 years of the race. He is no longer the trail boss, but now co-owns Sands Speedway in Sands Township, with five others. The group bought the race track to keep it from shutting down and to promote racing in Marquette County.

Learn more about Witler and why he volunteers in the video above.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

