Upper Peninsula Catholic Foundation distributes record grant amounts

This year, distributions topped $500,000.
UPCF
UPCF(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Every year in July, the Upper Peninsula Catholic Foundation (UPCF) distributes grants to many Catholic organizations throughout the U.P.

This year, distributions topped $500,000.

Several new endowment funds added to the record amount, including Catholic Social Services with a bequest gift (a gift given after death, directed by the will) from Donald Stanley, an Ironwood local.

Among the Catholic fund-holders getting new distributions this year is Holy Name Catholic School in Escanaba. The school is getting extra funding to help with its new high school opening this fall.

UPCF’s Executive Director, Terri Gadzinski, says the extra money will help continue sharing the Catholic faith.

“Giving away half a million dollars, that’s a huge amount, that’s amazing when you think of financial resources that are needed to advance the faith,” says Gadzinski. “That’s a real substantive amount that can really make a difference.”

St. Francis De Sales school in Manistique is also receiving new funding this year to help with tuition.

Gadzinski says this years’ amount is especially great since UPCF is still relatively new, having been established in 2016.

