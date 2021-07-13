Two men sentenced in separate child abuse cases in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Child abuse cases are notoriously difficult to prosecute, but the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office reported that two unrelated cases have recently led to successful convictions in court.

29-year-old Robert Guilmette was sentenced to 11-30 years in prison for one count of first degree child abuse. According to a post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Guimette cracked the skull of a 4-year-old. The child had to be treated downstate for her injuries.

As part of the plea deal, Guilmette admitted to breaking the hand of an 18-month-year old toddler, as well as spanking a different toddler so hard that he left bruises. The conviction came after an investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department.

In another case, 39-year-old Clifford Earl Bailey was sentenced to 24 months-10 years in prison for second degree child abuse and domestic violence. The conviction came after a three day trial back in April. In this case, the Sheriff’s Office says that a 13-year-old child testified in court that he witnessed Mr. Bailey push his mother off a porch, causing harm to her. When the child tried to intervene in the fight, Bailey kicked him. The child landed on a concrete slab, breaking his arm.

The sheriff’s Office commended this victim for his bravery, because the mother sided with Bailey, who was her boyfriend, and attempted to persuade her son to testify that it was an accident.

“Even in the most difficult of times, we remain committed and vigilant in seeking justice for the children of Chippewa County,” said Prosecuting Attorney Robert L. Stratton III. “It is through tenacious and complete investigations like these that we can ensure the safety of our community.”

