Significant Rain is Possible Over Parts of the U.P. Starting Late Wednesday
Rain Should Wind Down Early Thursday
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday: A mix of sun with more clouds in the afternoon; chance of showers and thunderstorms south late; rain likely over much of Upper Michigan at night
Highs: 70s to near 80, turning cooler, especially near Lake Superior in the afternoon
Thursday: Chance of morning rain east, some clearing developing most areas during the day
Highs: mainly 70s
Friday: Mostly sunny
Highs: 70s to around 80, coolest near the shores of the Great Lakes
Plan on a warm, dry weekend as a large upper-level ridge of high pressure builds in from the west.
