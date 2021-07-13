Significant Rain is Possible Over Parts of the U.P. Starting Late Wednesday

Wednesday: A mix of sun with more clouds in the afternoon; chance of showers and thunderstorms south late; rain likely over much of Upper Michigan at night

Highs: 70s to near 80, turning cooler, especially near Lake Superior in the afternoon

Thursday: Chance of morning rain east, some clearing developing most areas during the day

Highs: mainly 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny

Highs: 70s to around 80, coolest near the shores of the Great Lakes

Plan on a warm, dry weekend as a large upper-level ridge of high pressure builds in from the west.

