Advertisement

Significant Rain is Possible Over Parts of the U.P. Starting Late Wednesday

Rain Should Wind Down Early Thursday
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday: A mix of sun with more clouds in the afternoon; chance of showers and thunderstorms south late; rain likely over much of Upper Michigan at night

Highs: 70s to near 80, turning cooler, especially near Lake Superior in the afternoon

Thursday: Chance of morning rain east, some clearing developing most areas during the day

Highs: mainly 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny

Highs: 70s to around 80, coolest near the shores of the Great Lakes

Plan on a warm, dry weekend as a large upper-level ridge of high pressure builds in from the west.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic prison bars graphic.
Marquette Branch Prison staff member hospitalized after assault
The missing 14-year-old.
Runaway 14-year-old last seen in City of Ishpeming
A rendering of the project from behind the Savings Bank building, including the residential...
UPDATE: Marquette City Commission approves Vault Marquette Brownfield Plan
WLUC File Photo
Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Gladstone Sunday morning
Cody Michael Miller
Alger County man sentenced to prison for 2019 school threat

Latest News

isl showers
One more quiet day before front brings storms
Weather On Demand: 7/12/2021
Some Showers Possible, Especially Over Eastern Upper Michigan Tuesday
HAZE
Hazy sunshine to kick off the week
High pressure holds off rain chances, keeps temps warm and breezes on the lighter side for...
A warm and mostly sunny delight to start the week