Sen. Gary Peters virtually concludes “listening tour” on state infrastructure needs in the U.P.

Community leaders spoke to the senator about the cybersecurity workforce, high speed internet, electric vehicles, and other growing infrastructure issues.
Senator Peters responds to concerns about cybersecurity needs in the Upper Peninsula.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - For several weeks, U.S. Senator Gary Peters has been touring Michigan, listening to community leaders about their infrastructure concerns.

On Tuesday, the Building a Stronger Michigan listening tour concluded virtually in the Upper Peninsula.

The democratic senator met with representatives from Northern Michigan University’s Cybersecurity Institute, InvestUP, MDOT, Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency, and the Upper Peninsula Construction Council. Each organization spoke about its infrastructure needs.

The cybersecurity workforce, high speed broadband internet, and electric vehicles were some of the growing needs representatives asked Peters to consider in upcoming infrastructure legislation.

“We’re right now in the midst of discussions to pass a broad, bipartisan—hopefully—infrastructure package, understanding that it is much broader than roads and bridges,” said Senator Peters. “As important as that is, in the 21st century, we have to be thinking a whole lot broader.”

Senator Peters says he hopes that bill will be negotiated by the end of July.

