Ryan Report - July 11, 2021

This week, Don Ryan was joined in studio by J.R. Richardson, a long-time member of the Michigan Natural Resources Commission.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ryan and Richardson discuss the renewed love of Michigan’s outdoor wonders, especially in Upper Michigan. They also talk about proposed wolf hunts and traveling in Michigan for outdoor recreation.

Watch Part 1 above, and Parts 2 through 4 below, to learn more. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

