Ryan Report - July 11, 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan was joined in studio by J.R. Richardson, a long-time member of the Michigan Natural Resources Commission.

Ryan and Richardson discuss the renewed love of Michigan’s outdoor wonders, especially in Upper Michigan. They also talk about proposed wolf hunts and traveling in Michigan for outdoor recreation.

Watch Part 1 above, and Parts 2 through 4 below, to learn more.

