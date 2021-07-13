Runaway 14-year-old last seen in City of Ishpeming

Ishpeming, Mich. (WLUC) - Police in Ishpeming are looking for information on the whereabouts of 14-year-old Chloe Beland.

According to the Ishpeming City Police, she was last seen at a residence on Euclid Street on Sunday, July 11. She has short brown hair, about shoulder length.

If you see her or have any information, contact the Ishpeming Police Department at 906-486-4416.

