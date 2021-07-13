Advertisement

Register for the Queen City Half Marathon

The half marathon and 5K are happening on July 31st
The Queen City Half Marathon is on the last day of July, 2021.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Register for the Queen City Half Marathon before you run out of time! Queen City Running Co.’s inaugural event is just over two weeks away on July 31st.

If you’re not ready to run a half marathon just yet, there’s a 5K course happening at the same time.

Runners will take off on Spring Street just in front of the shop and they’ll finish their 13.1 mile course for a crowd in front of the Farmer’s Market.

Queen City Running Co.’s owner explains how the course is great practice for upcoming marathons.

“It’s gonna be a lot of fun. It’s a nice build up into the Marquette Marathon as far as the training plan goes,” says Kevin Thomsen. “It uses a little bit of their course as well. People can use it because it’s six weeks out from their race too. So if they’re running the full, its a nice long training run for it.”

You can register for the half marathon or 5K on Queen City Running Co.’s website.

