Advertisement

Pasty Fest is on for 2021

Come to Calumet hungry that day
Come see what all the buzz is about.
Come see what all the buzz is about.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - A festival celebrating an Upper Michigan culinary special is back this year in Calumet.

The Cornish dish called a pasty is a pastry stuffed with meat and vegetables, among other things.

Pasty Fest takes place on Saturday, August 21 in Calumet.

It brings bands, pasty vendors like Krupps in Twin Lakes, plenty of other craft booths plus games for kids.

Main Street Calumet Executive Director Leah Polzien says this will be the 17th annual Pasty Fest.

Since the event was cancelled last year because of the Pandemic, she’s anticipating a large turnout.

“The streets will be packed with people, we do close down Fifth St, all the way so it’s just pedestrian traffic for safety purposes,” said Polzien. “We’ll have several thousand people downtown, and just be selling pasties.”

For more information about Pasty Fest, check out Main Street Calumet’s Pasty Fest page.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic prison bars graphic.
Marquette Branch Prison staff member hospitalized after assault
WLUC File Photo
Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Gladstone Sunday morning
A rendering of the project from behind the Savings Bank building, including the residential...
UPDATE: Marquette City Commission approves Vault Marquette Brownfield Plan
Cody Michael Miller
Alger County man sentenced to prison for 2019 school threat
The missing 14-year-old.
Runaway 14-year-old last seen in City of Ishpeming

Latest News

Wildfires causing hazy skies over U.P.
Wildfires causing hazy skies over the U.P.
Pictured above is an example of one of the many new veteran banners on display in Calumet.
Veteran banners increase in popularity
One of the main projects is to build a large, public access parking garage in downtown Marquette.
Next steps for the Vault Marquette proposal after Brownfield approval
Flag disposal box in Menominee.
New flag disposal box in Menominee