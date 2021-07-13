Pasty Fest is on for 2021

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - A festival celebrating an Upper Michigan culinary special is back this year in Calumet.

The Cornish dish called a pasty is a pastry stuffed with meat and vegetables, among other things.

Pasty Fest takes place on Saturday, August 21 in Calumet.

It brings bands, pasty vendors like Krupps in Twin Lakes, plenty of other craft booths plus games for kids.

Main Street Calumet Executive Director Leah Polzien says this will be the 17th annual Pasty Fest.

Since the event was cancelled last year because of the Pandemic, she’s anticipating a large turnout.

“The streets will be packed with people, we do close down Fifth St, all the way so it’s just pedestrian traffic for safety purposes,” said Polzien. “We’ll have several thousand people downtown, and just be selling pasties.”

For more information about Pasty Fest, check out Main Street Calumet’s Pasty Fest page.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.