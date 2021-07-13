One more quiet day before front brings storms

Today a few isolated rain showers will be around across the east. Otherwise, plan for sunshine mixed with clouds and temps inland into the 80s. Tomorrow a front with an area of low pressure moves in late in the day it will bring thunderstorms to the southern U.P. during the afternoon. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds and hail. It’s going to depend on the cloud cover. If the clouds hold off the atmosphere will be prime for supporting severe storms, but if clouds move in early the severe weather potential lowers. Rain will continue into Thursday morning. Estimated rainfall amounts will push to almost 2″ in the central and east. High pressure will move in for the weekend with a dry and hot stretch.

Today: Sun mixed with clouds and isolated rain showers mainly in the east

>Highs: Low 80s inland, 70s along the Great Lakes

Wednesday: Becoming mostly cloudy, humid with thunderstorms during the afternoon

Thursday: Rain continuing in the central and east

>Highs: Mainly mid to upper 70s

Friday: Becoming sunny and staying seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Saturday: Sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s

Sunday: Sunny and hot

>Highs: Upper 80s to 90° inland, 80s elsewhere

Monday: Mostly sunny and continued heat

>Highs: Upper 80s to 90° inland, 80s elsewhere

