Next steps for the Vault Marquette proposal after Brownfield approval

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Vault Marquette proposal near Marquette’s lakeshore will go before the Marquette City Commission at least three more times this year, according to Mayor Jenna Smith.

The plans include a hotel, apartments, commercial space, and a parking garage for the Old Savings bank building and parking lots on Lakeshore Blvd.

The Brownfield Plan is only a portion of the Vault Marquette project, and Monday night’s approval with a 5 to 2 vote means developers are now able to move forward and use Brownfield money to build a new 200-space parking garage.

After weeks of community input, Commissioners Sally Davis and Evan Bonsall were the two votes against the Brownfield approval.

“It is a little disconcerting to not be looking at the final design and knowing that the current plan that’s in front of us only represent 61 percent of what could be developed,” David said.

“We need to think about the opportunity Cost. Is this the best potential reuse of this site that could realistically happen in the future? I’m not saying it’s a bad potential reuse, I’m just saying I’m not convinced it’s the best potential reuse,” said Bonsall.

Mayor Smith, Mayor Pro Tem Jenn Hill and Commissioners Jessica Hanley, Cody Mayer and Fred Stonehouse voted yes.

“It’s a very special old building and this might be a very special opportunity to secure its future and that is a great concern to me,” said Stonehouse.

“There’s really no good use we have for the moment with this area as far as the two private parking lots. The amount of public gain that we could get out of this as far as a benefit, it’s a positive,” Mayer said.

Mayor Smith says there will be more opportunities for public input on the project in the coming months.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.