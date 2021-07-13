New therapeutic massage business opens in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING Mich. (WLUC) - A new massage place is now officially open in Ishpeming.

“Massage With Kim” celebrated its recent opening with a ribbon cutting Tuesday. Members from the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) were there to help with the cutting.

The new business offers hot stone, chair, and therapeutic essential oil massages.

The owner, Kim Nixon Hainstock, says she felt a need for all kinds of massage therapy in Ishpeming.

“I believe that you want to help a person find their healing space,” says Nixon Hainstock. “That’s what I’m facilitating. Really it’s individualized to the person who comes in.”

“Massage With Kim” is open Monday through Thursday by appointment.

Yoga classes will also be offered starting mid-September.

