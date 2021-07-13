New flag disposal box in Menominee

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Menominee County has a new disposal box for your old American flags. The disposal box is located right inside the Menominee County courthouse on Tenth Avenue.

The box is provided by the National and Michigan Association of Counties. It gives the community a way to proper dispose of used and tattered American flags.

“The way we treat the flag here in our country, it’s important especially to our veterans and law enforcement. It’s valued, it’s a symbol of our nation,” said Jason Carviou, Menominee County Administrator.

When the box is full, the veteran services office is responsible for emptying the box. Then they take the flags to the American Legion or other group to properly dispose of the flag with a ceremony.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.