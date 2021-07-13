Advertisement

New flag disposal box in Menominee

A proper way for the community to dispose of old American flags.
Flag disposal box in Menominee.
Flag disposal box in Menominee.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Menominee County has a new disposal box for your old American flags. The disposal box is located right inside the Menominee County courthouse on Tenth Avenue.

The box is provided by the National and Michigan Association of Counties. It gives the community a way to proper dispose of used and tattered American flags.

“The way we treat the flag here in our country, it’s important especially to our veterans and law enforcement. It’s valued, it’s a symbol of our nation,” said Jason Carviou, Menominee County Administrator.

When the box is full, the veteran services office is responsible for emptying the box. Then they take the flags to the American Legion or other group to properly dispose of the flag with a ceremony.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic prison bars graphic.
Marquette Branch Prison staff member hospitalized after assault
WLUC File Photo
Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Gladstone Sunday morning
A rendering of the project from behind the Savings Bank building, including the residential...
UPDATE: Marquette City Commission approves Vault Marquette Brownfield Plan
Cody Michael Miller
Alger County man sentenced to prison for 2019 school threat
The missing 14-year-old.
Runaway 14-year-old last seen in City of Ishpeming

Latest News

Come see what all the buzz is about.
Pasty Fest is on for 2021
Wildfires causing hazy skies over U.P.
Wildfires causing hazy skies over the U.P.
Pictured above is an example of one of the many new veteran banners on display in Calumet.
Veteran banners increase in popularity
One of the main projects is to build a large, public access parking garage in downtown Marquette.
Next steps for the Vault Marquette proposal after Brownfield approval