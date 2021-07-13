Marinette County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K-9

MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - The Marinette County Sheriff’s Department has a new team member. He has four legs, lots of fur, and answer’s to “Sander.” Right now, the department’s third K-9 unit is training in southern Wisconsin for six weeks. Sander is a one-and-a-half-year-old Dutch shepherd.

“We got them through Double Dutch Acres and the trainer here is Bob Wierenga and we’re in our second week of training right now,” said Deputy Karl Goerlinger from Menominee County Sheriff’s Office.

Together, they will learn the necessary skills to keep Marinette County safe.

“We’re teaching basic building searches, area searches, obedience, tracking and also narcotic detection for the odors of cocaine, heroin, math and marijuana,” said Bob Wierenga, owner and trainer for Double Dutch Acres.

This third K-9 unit allows the sheriff’s office to have a dog available during the day. The other two units are on the night shift, meaning a police dog will be on duty more often than not.

“These dogs are helping us make these drug cases. We’re taking the seizures down because with people and these dogs are doing sniffs, they’re finding lost people,” said Sheriff Jerry Sauve from the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office.

This new K-9 unit was made possible by the community. A $5,000 donation from Tammy Lynn Maciulis and a $10,000 donation from Marinette County Canine Partners paid for the dog and the training.

“The money has come in for us, we don’t impact the tax levy in our budget for this because it’s expensive but we also recognize how important they are and their uncanny abilities to help us in our work,” said Sheriff Sauve.

At the end of the six-week training, Sander and Deputy Goerlinger will come back to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office ready to serve their community.

